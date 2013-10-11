Everybody loves the swimming pool. But how clean is the water in the average backyard or public pool? If you trust chlorine to take care of germs, you’re in for a surprise.

Chlorine and other disinfectants do indeed help to clean the water, but some germs can survive in even the best-kept pool. For example, cryptosporidium may live in pool water for several days. Crypto causes a diarrhoeal illness and may rinse off the bodies of infected people or diapered children into the pool. If you swallow infected pool water, you may become sick.