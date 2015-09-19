How Democratic Are We? Activity (Civics)

This is a fun and interactive activity for your secondary students. First, students will work with a partner to analyze political cartoons related to democracy. Then the class will analyze six scenarios in the United States to determine if it is an example of democracy or not. For example, “In the 2000 election Bush won the Electoral College vote but Al Gore won the popular vote.”My students have a great time debating these scenarios. For a wrap-up activity, students work with a partner to analyze eight quotes about democracy. They will be asked to interpret the quote and to explain what they think of the quote. This is a great activity for higher-level thinking skills.

This purchase includes the following:
24-slide power point presentation
2-page WORKSHEET: Democracy in Quotes

Essential Question: What are the fundamental principles and moral values of American democracy?

Students will be able to analyze democracy in the United States by completing the activity: How Democratic Are We?

CA 12.1 Students explain the fundamental principles and moral values of American democracy as expressed in the U.S. Constitution and other essential documents of American democracy.

Common Core Standard: Read and comprehend complex literary and informational texts independently and proficiently.

