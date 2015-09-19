How Democratic Are We? Activity (Civics)
This is a fun and interactive activity for your secondary students. First, students will work with a partner to analyze political cartoons related to democracy. Then the class will analyze six scenarios in the United States to determine if it is an example of democracy or not. For example, “In the 2000 election Bush won the Electoral College vote but Al Gore won the popular vote.”My students have a great time debating these scenarios. For a wrap-up activity, students work with a partner to analyze eight quotes about democracy. They will be asked to interpret the quote and to explain what they think of the quote. This is a great activity for higher-level thinking skills.
This purchase includes the following:
24-slide power point presentation
2-page WORKSHEET: Democracy in Quotes
Essential Question: What are the fundamental principles and moral values of American democracy?
Students will be able to analyze democracy in the United States by completing the activity: How Democratic Are We?
CA 12.1 Students explain the fundamental principles and moral values of American democracy as expressed in the U.S. Constitution and other essential documents of American democracy.
Common Core Standard: Read and comprehend complex literary and informational texts independently and proficiently.
About this resource
Info
Created: Sep 19, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Great Depression - Stock Market Simulation Game (U.S. History)
- (1)
- $6.00
Invention Group Project (commercial & advertisement) The Industrial Revolution
- (1)
- $4.00
Constitution Scavenger Hunt Activity (American Government)
- (1)
- $5.00
Popular paid resources
MOCK TRIAL: STUDENTS PROTESTING AT SCHOOL: FIRST AMENDMENT ISSUE
- (0)
- $3.00
The News Quiz 12th - 19th March 2018 SCIENCE WEEK SPECIAL Form Tutor Time Topical Events
- (0)
- $4.23
Democracy Drop Down Day
- 6 Resources
- $6.90
New resources
Current Affairs Form Time Activity - YouTube Controversy
- (1)
- FREE
Current Affairs Form Time Activity - Brexit Breakthrough
- (2)
- FREE
Current Affairs Form Time Activity - Mugabe's Resignation in Zimbabwe
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
The News Quiz 12th - 19th March 2018 SCIENCE WEEK SPECIAL Form Tutor Time Topical Events
- (0)
- $4.23
Social Action Planner
- (0)
- $4.23
MOCK TRIAL: STUDENTS PROTESTING AT SCHOOL: FIRST AMENDMENT ISSUE
- (0)
- $3.00