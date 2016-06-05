How did sitting down help Rosa Parks stand up for Civil Rights?

Lesson Objective: To explain the significance of the Montgomery Bus Boycott in the Civil Rights Movement

Starter: connection between a bus, a lady arrested and finger printed - what crime has she committed?

Teacher explains segregation laws in Montgomery

Tell the story in the first person using the 20 statements - images to support the story on the PowerPoint
Students think of emotions/reactions to the story
Students sort emotions into bus journey, arrest and court, bus boycott, after Supreme Court ruling
Students select 5 or 6 emotions/reactions for their living graph and they plot the story using the emotions - first 6 is given as an example on PowerPoint

Write a caption for each photograph for a museum exhibition about Rosa Parks

Three questions for HOT - choose one to answer in exercise book.

Review questions
In pairs students choose 3 questions to discuss in plenary review - this thinking time and discussion will lend to to a more productive review

