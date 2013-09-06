Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 928 times
Cars have lots of different parts but the most important part of all is the engine. The engine makes the power to turn the wheels so that the car can move. Fuel for cars is made from oil. The oil is found in wells deep in the ground in many countries. It's even found under the sea in some places. And then it is brought to the filling stations.
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 928 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Sep 6, 2013
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
HooplaKidz
Months Of The Year Song
Months of the Year - An Original HooplaKidz Song. For all other HooplaKidz nursery rhymes http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vTvNwAT29Lo&list=PL86DFB68...
- (1)
- FREE
HooplaKidz
Make and do: Origami Swan
Video presentation showing how to Make an Origami Swan
- (2)
- FREE
HooplaKidz
Keeping Fit
When charlie Croc's treadmill fails, Noksu and gang decide to find new ways to keep fit and get some exercise. Take a look
- (1)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
BUNDLE SALE
MariaPht
Famous Inventors - Reading Comprehension Bundle- Informational Texts (SAVE 40%)
This Reading Comprehension worksheets bundle is suitable for upper intermediate to proficient ESL learners. The texts narrate the life and work of ...
- 3 Resources
- 10% off$4.93$4.44
SALE
MariaPht
The Wright Brothers & The Aerial Age - Reading Comprehension - Informational Text
This Reading Comprehension worksheet is suitable for beginner to proficient ESL learners. The text describes the life and work of the aerial pionee...
- (0)
- 10% off$2.82$2.54
mikedean
Mechanic Wordsearch Puzzle Sheet Keywords Settler Starter Cover Lesson Jobs Careers
Wordsearch Puzzle sheet on the theme of ‘Mechanics’. Powerpoint so can be used on the board or printed as a worksheet. Includes space for students ...
- (0)
- $2.82
New resources
Ali12345
BTEC Diploma Travel & Tourism: Unit 13 Airports
A full teaching resource with assignment tasks and briefs for the Unit 13 Airport module for the BTEC First Diploma in Travel and Tourism. The Powe...
- (2)
- $4.23
HarrietandViolet
Firetruck / Fire Engine number line 0-10
Firetruck / Fire Engine number line 0-10 Great number line for display. Perfect for an EYFS or Year 1 class.
- (1)
- FREE
joop09
Sorting Transport - land, air, water
A sorting sheet for land, air and water.
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
BUNDLE SALE
MariaPht
Famous Inventors - Reading Comprehension Bundle- Informational Texts (SAVE 40%)
This Reading Comprehension worksheets bundle is suitable for upper intermediate to proficient ESL learners. The texts narrate the life and work of ...
- 3 Resources
- 10% off$4.93$4.44
SALE
MariaPht
The Wright Brothers & The Aerial Age - Reading Comprehension - Informational Text
This Reading Comprehension worksheet is suitable for beginner to proficient ESL learners. The text describes the life and work of the aerial pionee...
- (0)
- 10% off$2.82$2.54
mikedean
Thomas the Tank Engine and Friends Wordsearch Puzzle Sheet Keywords Settler Starter Cover Lesson
Wordsearch Puzzle sheet on the theme of ‘Thomas and Friends’. Powerpoint so can be used on the board or printed as a worksheet. Includes space for ...
- (0)
- $2.82