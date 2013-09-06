We use our ears to hear. Our ears are like sound catchers. They have tunnels in them that send the sounds as messages to our brains and then our brain lets us know we're hearing a sound. Sound travels in waves like ripples in a pond but we can&'t see it. Some sounds are very quiet so we need help to hear them and then are deaf people who are not able to hear at all. They use sign language or are able to lip read.