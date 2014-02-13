Free
UCL Global Health
In this video from University College London Edward Fottrell discusses how we measure births, deaths and disease.
Ed is an epidemiologist who, in close collaboration with partners BADAS, coordinates and provides technical support to a randomised controlled trial of participatory women's groups to improve maternal and newborn health in rural areas of Bangladesh.
Created: Feb 13, 2014
