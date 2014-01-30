Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 250 times
This activity aims to teach students about the different layers of the atmosphere. It also aims to teach them which part of our atmosphere is considered outer space and what phenomena occur in each layer. Key Words: Layers of the atmosphere - Boundary of space
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 250 times
Files included (1)
About this resource
Info
Created: Jan 30, 2014
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Other resources by this author
astroedu
Children's Planetary Maps: Venus
Using planetary maps, students will be able to read cartographic information and compare the environmental conditions of Venus to those Earth. They...
- (0)
- FREE
astroedu
Children's Planetary Maps: Titan
Using planetary maps, students will be able to read cartographic information and compare the environmental conditions of Titan to those Earth. They...
- (0)
- FREE
astroedu
Children's Planetary Maps: Io
Using planetary maps, students will be able to read cartographic information and compare the environmental conditions of Io to those Earth. They wi...
- (0)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
Teachersgem
ALL ABOUT SPRING
This is a PowerPoint all about spring. It's in two parts: the first part is fifteen pages and includes new plant life, young animals and insects th...
- (15)
- $5.63
BUNDLE
TheGingerTeacher
Animal Life Cycles Complete Unit Lesson Bundle
<strong> Animal Life Cycles Complete Unit Lesson Bundle</strong> This download includes complete lesson plans and resources for 10 less...
- 11 Resources
- $60.15
TheGingerTeacher
Animal Life Cycles Complete Unit Lesson Plans
<strong> Animal Life Cycles Complete Unit Lesson Plans</strong> This download includes complete lesson plans for 10 lessons on animal l...
- (0)
- $4.23
New resources
ashleyclayton90
Planet / Space Table Names
Planet Table Names. Full A4 Images. These were created to hang above tables from the classroom roof. You can, of course, use them however you like....
- (1)
- FREE
paultyler
Topical Science Update - September
September's Topical Science Update features Extreme Weather, Wasps, Cassini and the Solar Eclipse.
- (1)
- FREE
leprechaun1992
Earth and Space vocabulary bookmark
Bookmark with key vocabulary for Year 5 Earth and Space unit
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Krazikas
Earth Day Presentation
This resource contains 16 slides about Earth Day. It is a preview of a more detailed, 70 slide assembly / lesson presentation. See details below. E...
- (1)
- FREE
Krazikas
Earth Day Assembly / Lesson PowerPoint Presentation - 70 Slides
There are two Earth Days. The United Nations celebrates Earth Day each year on the March equinox. Another Earth Day is celebrated each year on 22n...
- (0)
- $4.23
BUNDLE
TheGingerTeacher
Animal Life Cycles Complete Unit Lesson Bundle
<strong> Animal Life Cycles Complete Unit Lesson Bundle</strong> This download includes complete lesson plans and resources for 10 less...
- 11 Resources
- $60.15