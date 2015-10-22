How is electricity produced? The package includes the lesson (student and teacher versions of the Power Point) and a student lesson handout as a word document. The Power Point is engaging and applicable with 5 videos embedded right into the power point itself.
Please view the Preview File to obtain a sense of my style, see how my power point lesson is structured and evaluate my work.
Included in the lesson package is:
- The teacher version of the power point
- The student version of the power point
- Student lesson handout
In order, the lesson covers:
- Renewable sources
- Non-renewable sources
- Fossil Fuels
- Nuclear Power
- Solar
- Wind
- Hydroelectric
- Geothermal
- Fusion
Buyer Comment: Extremely accommodated for my visual learners.
"Great resource for all types of learners! Worth the money, will use every year!"
"Awesome resource ... Thank you!"
"An excellent resource. Thank you!"
The student version of the power point contains multiple blanks that need to be filled in throughout the lesson. These blanks are conveniently underlined and bolded on the teacher copy. I have found this to be the most effective means of keeping my students engaged and active without having them write everything out. This also leaves more time for discussion and activities.
