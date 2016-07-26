This is an adapted work to practice identifying the attributes of the number, the color, and name of a group of items. The book has 5 pages with 2 groups on each page - so 10 total groups of items. All pictures all back to school themed! The student will match the corresponding picture to answer the question - How Many? What Color? and What? Instructions of set up and all picture pieces are included!

Same format as the other books in the series but with thematic vocabulary! Perfect for the start of the school year!

$3.50

Buy nowSave for later
  • 1.jpg
  • 2.jpg
  • 3.jpg
  • 4.jpg
  • Count.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Jul 26, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Project/Activity

jpg, 181 KB

1

Project/Activity

jpg, 179 KB

2

Project/Activity

jpg, 188 KB

3

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades