This is an adapted work to practice identifying the attributes of the number, the color, and name of a group of items. The book has 5 pages with 2 groups on each page - so 10 total groups of items. All pictures all spring and Easter themed! The student will match the corresponding picture to answer the question - How Many? What Color? and What? Instructions of set up and all picture pieces are included!



Same format as the other books in the series but with thematic vocabulary! This book is adorable!