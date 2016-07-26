This is an adapted work to practice identifying the attributes of the number, the color, and name of a group of items. The book has 5 pages with 2 groups on each page - so 10 total groups of items. All pictures all summer themed! The student will match the corresponding picture to answer the question - How Many? What Color? and What? Instructions of set up and all picture pieces are included!



Same format as the other books in the series but with thematic vocabulary! Such a fun way to end the school year!