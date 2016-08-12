★ A Personal Note from the Author... When I originally wrote How the Children Became Stars for its print publication over a decade ago, I envisioned it being used by teachers for elementary school-age children all over the world - and many happily have. Now I'm delighted to share it with you through TES! And here's why it will work for you... It's a one-stop-shop for multicultural, diverse stories with characters all kids can relate to. Each of the very short (akin to Aesop's Fables) 52 stories is followed by a Sharing Activities section to help the children explore and share their thoughts and feelings with their classmates - and to have lots of fun with art, too! In essence, there's a built-in lesson plan for one class session - or for a calendar year!



In great kindness,



Aaron Zerah



Here's how I described the book in the introduction...



All children love stories. Parents and teachers love them too because they connect

us to the wisdom and beauty found in all cultures and peoples of the earth.



How the Children Became Stars is a gift of fifty-two of our most time-tested and often-told

stories, myths, and fables for today's children to learn from and enjoy.



In this book, they'll discover a whole world of inspiration from the Aboriginal Australian hero who chased a kangaroo and discovered the sunrise to the Zoroastrian "Noah" who helped save all living things from a most terrible winter. Confident queens and kings, battling bullies and peacemakers, masterful teachers and students, and all kinds of animals — greedy monkeys, magic fish, terrible lions, beautiful butterflies, and laughable donkeys — come to life as well in these extraordinary traditional tales.



In addition to these entertaining and educational stories, How the Children Became

Stars also provides a Sharing Activities section in each chapter that allows children

to explore the themes, lessons, and meanings of the stories in relation to their own

lives. They'll draw or paint, talk and write about the characters and their own

experience, and share a lot of fun along the way!