Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 91 times
Video Tutorial: How to solve an inequality and how to determine the set of possible values of x.
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 91 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Oct 16, 2013
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Other resources by this author
examsolutions
Arithmetic Series Example : ExamSolutions
This video from ExamSolutions looks at an example of an arithmetic series: C1 Edexcel January 2012 Q9a
- (1)
- FREE
examsolutions
S1 Revision : Sxy, Sxx
Video solution to S1 Edexcel June 2012 Q3(c).
- (0)
- FREE
examsolutions
Permutations with restrictions - letters/items stay together
Permutations exam question. You are shown how to handle questions where letters or items have to stay together. To see the full index of tutorials ...
- (2)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
TES PICKS
RustyMaths
Year 2 - Place Value - Week 1 - Count & Represent Numbers to 100, Tens & Ones, Place Value Chart
This pack of resources covers Year 2 place value for the first week of the autumn term. The resources support a mastery approach to teaching mathem...
- (13)
- $7.04
TES PICKS
Miss-Becky
Coordinate Battleships Game (Differentiated)
A self-contained game to be played in pairs. Use to revise reading coordinates on a grid. Best played once coordinates have already been introduced...
- (79)
- $4.93
jreadshaw
Partitioning
Lesson plan, teaching resources and differentiated work for 3 lessons 1) Partitioning numbers into tens and units (MA hundreds) 2) Adding multiples...
- (69)
- $3.24
New resources
Jemmab100
Winter Olympics 2018 Lesson Plan and Resources
A PowerPoint giving information about the 2018 Winter Olympics, South Korea and the events involved etc. Resource also includes a lesson plan and K...
- (1)
- $3.23
MKConnolly
Year 1 - Spring - Week 5 - Place Value
This is pack 1 of 3 on Year 1 place value for the spring term and covers the small steps: - Numbers to 50 - Tens and Ones - Represent Numbers to 50...
- (1)
- $7.04
teacher-daniel
Number Recognition Assessment Grid 0-20
A simple number assessment grid so you can highlight whether a pupil can recognise a numeral. Simply type or write the pupil's name in the left han...
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
TES PICKS
Maths4Everyone
IGCSE 9-1 Revision (Differentiation of Polynomials)
A revision sheet (and detailed solutions) containing IGCSE exam-type questions, which require the student to apply the rule of differentiation to a...
- (2)
- FREE
TES PICKS
Maths4Everyone
Angles in Polygons (GCSE 9-1 Revision)
A worksheet (with detailed solutions) that allow students to practise working with interior and exterior angles in polygons. The complete range of ...
- (6)
- FREE
Maths4Everyone
GCSE 9-1 Revision (Standard Form)
This sheet allows students to check their understanding of the most vital aspects of Standard Form. Answers are included, as is a NEW STYLE of Powe...
- (1)
- FREE