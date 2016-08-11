How Well Do You Know Your Contemporary President’s? Cooperative REVIEW GAME
Your students will have fun by playing this challenging review game, “How Well Do You Know Your Contemporary President’s?” Students (either groups or pairs) will have to match the information about each Contemporary President by placing the information in the box of the correct President. The team the gets the most correct in the allotted time wins! The Presidents covered are: Kennedy, Johnson, Nixon, Ford, Carter, Reagan, Bush Sr., Clinton, Bush Jr. and Obama.
Items Included:
1. A detailed lesson plan
2. A handout for the students: “How Well Do You Know Your Contemporary President’s?”
3. A Key: “How Well Do You Know Your Contemporary President’s?” with the information for each President included.
4. A clock-timer power point.
