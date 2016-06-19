Huey-Long-Choice-Board

Let your students choose how they show mastery surrounding the topics of Huey Long while integrating writing and literacy skills through this choice board.



6 Differentiated activities covering the life and influence of Huey Long

R.A.F.T.

Thinking Maps

Bio Portrait or 5W’s 2H’s Biography

3-2-1 Summary

Long/Anti-Long bumper stickers

Long’s Social Program Trading Cards



Plus 4 Bonus Activities!: Sketch a Collage, Acrostic Poem, Movie Poster & All About…



Two different formats and work sheets are included.



Format A—each student will use the choice board to select which activities they want to complete. They will then use the chosen templates to complete their selections



Format B—each student will need the choice board with the instructions and descriptions. They will then complete all activities on their own paper.



Great for homework or end of unit review activities! Have students complete 1, 2, or all 6 activities

OR

Use the activities as stand-alone supplements to classroom instruction as your cover Huey Long



These activities also make great Interactive Notebook Entries!