Huey-Long-Choice-Board

Let your students choose how they show mastery surrounding the topics of Huey Long while integrating writing and literacy skills through this choice board.
6 Differentiated activities covering the life and influence of Huey Long
R.A.F.T.
Thinking Maps
Bio Portrait or 5W’s 2H’s Biography
3-2-1 Summary
Long/Anti-Long bumper stickers
Long’s Social Program Trading Cards
Plus 4 Bonus Activities!: Sketch a Collage, Acrostic Poem, Movie Poster & All About…
Two different formats and work sheets are included.
Format A—each student will use the choice board to select which activities they want to complete. They will then use the chosen templates to complete their selections
Format B—each student will need the choice board with the instructions and descriptions. They will then complete all activities on their own paper.
Great for homework or end of unit review activities! Have students complete 1, 2, or all 6 activities
OR
Use the activities as stand-alone supplements to classroom instruction as your cover Huey Long
These activities also make great Interactive Notebook Entries!
About this resource
Info
Created: Jun 19, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
