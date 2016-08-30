• Examine how and why cultures change
• Examine census data to learn about the patterns of human migration;
• understand contemporary patterns of migration around the world (why)
• understand that past migrations have led to present population patterns and effects on culture
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 30, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Linni0011
History of Protests in American Sports Document Based Question Lesson Plan
History of Protests in Sports in relation to the Star Spangled Banner/ American “Values Are these Protests Protected Under the First Amendment? Or ...
- (0)
- $6.00
Linni0011
Since Kaepernick’s Kneeling: In Response to Kaepernick- Protests in Sports Document Based Question
Document # 1Aug. 12, 2017 - Marshawn Lynch kneels after coming out of retirement Document # 2 Aug. 13, 2017 - Michael Bennett remains seated during...
- (0)
- $6.00
Linni0011
History of Protests in sports DBQ- and in response to colin kaepernick's protest DBQ (42 pages)
History of Protests in Sports in relation to the Star Spangled Banner/ American “Values Are these Protests Protected Under the First Amendment? Or ...
- (0)
- $8.00
Popular paid resources
asadler79
Brazil Full SoW
I've written this for KS3 EBD boys. There are links on the lesson plans to websites. It is a full scheme of work with attached power points, worksh...
- (56)
- $18.31
asadler79
Volcanoes Full Scheme of Work
I have written this Scheme of Work for y7/8/9 EBSD boys. Can be easily adapted for KS2.
- (27)
- $11.97
Jillylo12
Global cities and Urbanisation in Mumbai and Manchester - AQA and Eduqas
This lesson is the final lesson in Theme 2 for Urban and rural links. It looks at the changes rates of urbanisation including push and pull factors...
- (0)
- $5.63
New resources
simranj78
Geography Open Evening display and interactive activities
Files included: - A range of photos of what our Geography open day display/room looked like - Printable signs to place on each table (if replicated...
- (2)
- FREE
jpasquill94
AQA KS3 Geography - Natural Resources - Energy - Water
All my lessons, resources and activities for our KS3 topic Earth.com. This topic is all about natural resources and how we use/overuse them. It foc...
- (2)
- $7.04
suddy23
Landscapes
This lesson is about landscapes. It explores how people impact their landscape but also looks at how landscapes force people to adapt their lifesty...
- (0)
- $3.24
Updated resources
Jillylo12
Global cities and Urbanisation in Mumbai and Manchester - AQA and Eduqas
This lesson is the final lesson in Theme 2 for Urban and rural links. It looks at the changes rates of urbanisation including push and pull factors...
- (0)
- $5.63
tosh740
OCR A Level :Coasts Contents Pages.
Four sheets that cover the four sections of the unit. Space for students to record their notes, handouts and case studies as well as page reference...
- (0)
- FREE
Jillylo12
Social development - Malaria and HIV, Malawi, sub-Saharan Africa with case studies and exam homework
This lesson considers the issues associated with malaria ad HIV/AIDS in Malawi sub-Saharan Africa, both case studies are delivered separately and t...
- (0)
- $4.93