• Examine how and why cultures change
• Examine census data to learn about the patterns of human migration;
• understand contemporary patterns of migration around the world (why)
• understand that past migrations have led to present population patterns and effects on culture

$4.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • agriculture-and-city-life.docx
  • migration.pptx
  • notes.doc
  • notessss-1.doc

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 30, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Lesson Plan

docx, 127 KB

agriculture-and-city-life

Lesson Plan

pptx, 363 KB

migration

Lesson Plan

doc, 91 KB

notes

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades