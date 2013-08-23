Why Do People Kill? And Other Revelations Of Human Nature

What makes us move the way we do, think the way we do, and kill the way we do? Today on SciShow News, Hank gives us a little bit of insight into human nature.

Free

Go to filesSave for later

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 23, 2013

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Report a problem

Categories & Grades