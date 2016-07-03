The fall theme hundreds chart is great for whole group instruction. Run the file on your interactive whiteboard. Then, ask students questions about the numbers. If they guess the correct number click on the number to make an object appear. (Questions not included)



Three charts included: apples, pumpkins, and leaves.



File Compatibility:

This attendance board can be used on any device that has PowerPoint. It is great for SmartBoards, Prometheans, Mimios, or any other interactive whiteboard.



