One of a series of whimsical animated shorts by Austria-based Croatian animator and musician Daniel Suljic, who, according to his website,

has played about 150 concerts in all of the main Croatian and Austrian venues. His films have been shown and won 20 awards at more than 200 national and international film festivals: Zagreb, Stuttgart, Espihno, Fantoche, Annecy, Hiroshima, Sao Paolo, Utrecht among others. He was and is teaching animation at different universities, in Croatia, Austria and China.

Read more at MovingPoems.com by visiting the link beneath the video.

Free

Go to filesSave for later

About this resource

Info

Created: Feb 5, 2014

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Report a problem

Categories & Grades