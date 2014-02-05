One of a series of whimsical animated shorts by Austria-based Croatian animator and musician Daniel Suljic, who, according to his website,

has played about 150 concerts in all of the main Croatian and Austrian venues. His films have been shown and won 20 awards at more than 200 national and international film festivals: Zagreb, Stuttgart, Espihno, Fantoche, Annecy, Hiroshima, Sao Paolo, Utrecht among others. He was and is teaching animation at different universities, in Croatia, Austria and China.

