Eu (não) me resigno

Alexandre Braga directed this film for BASE Comunicação Audiovisual, who uploaded it:

From the poetry of Fernando Pessoa, this visual message proposes a moment of introspection and places us in a universe of thought: The man, once again trying to reach the divine.

All this happens in a kind of sanctuary: The top of the highest mountains in a small island in the middle of the Atlantic.

