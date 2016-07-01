3 sets included! This "I Have...Who Has" (Superheroes) is a fun, looping, game to practice 2D and 3D shapes. Play as a whole group or assign to small groups in math stations.



Students quickly learn the pattern of this game, and get excited to call out their card. "I have _____, Who has____?" - Saying what shape they have at the top of the card, then asking who has the shape at the bottom of the card, next to the colorful superhero.



Kids can't argue who goes first, and you don't have to make that decision! A starting card, and ending card are included.



CONTENTS

* Directions



* 2D, flat shape cards (bordered in blue) including: triangle, square, rhombus, rectangle, star, trapezoid, hexagon, oval, pentagon, and circle. The stop card is an octagon.



* 3D, solid shape cards (bordered in red) including: sphere, cube, cone, cylinder, rectangular prism, and pyramid.



* Mixed set (bordered in green). All flat and solid shapes from the other sets are mixed together.

