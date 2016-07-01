3 sets included! This "I Have...Who Has" (Superheroes) is a fun, looping, game to practice 2D and 3D shapes. Play as a whole group or assign to small groups in math stations.
Students quickly learn the pattern of this game, and get excited to call out their card. "I have _____, Who has____?" - Saying what shape they have at the top of the card, then asking who has the shape at the bottom of the card, next to the colorful superhero.
Kids can't argue who goes first, and you don't have to make that decision! A starting card, and ending card are included.
CONTENTS
* Directions
* 2D, flat shape cards (bordered in blue) including: triangle, square, rhombus, rectangle, star, trapezoid, hexagon, oval, pentagon, and circle. The stop card is an octagon.
* 3D, solid shape cards (bordered in red) including: sphere, cube, cone, cylinder, rectangular prism, and pyramid.
* Mixed set (bordered in green). All flat and solid shapes from the other sets are mixed together.
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 1, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
Building Sentences - Winter Facts for Kids - Writing and Science Center
- (0)
- $5.00
Christmas Read and Write the Room
- (0)
- $3.00
One More, One Less Numbers to 20 - Winter Task Cards
- (0)
- $4.00
Popular paid resources
Coordinate Battleships Game (Differentiated)
- (79)
- $4.93
Angles KS2
- (45)
- $4.93
Plotting coordinates using up to four quadrants!
- (34)
- $1.41
New resources
3D Pythagoras Theorem lesson
- (1)
- FREE
Interest Exam Questions
- (1)
- FREE
Circle Theorems Revision Exercise #9
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
GCSE 9-1 Exam Question Practice (Area of a Triangle - Higher)
- (10)
- FREE
GCSE 9-1 Exam Question Practice (Pythagoras)
- (9)
- FREE
GCSE 9-1 Exam Question Practice (Trigonometry)
- (8)
- FREE