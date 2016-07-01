I Have...Who Has (Superheroes) is a fun, chain-reaction, game to practice sight words. Play as a whole group or assign to small groups. 2nd grade dolch sight words.



Students quickly learn the pattern of this game, and get excited to call out their card. "I have _____, Who has____?" - reading the 2nd grade sight word at the bottom of the card, next to the colorful superhero.



Kids can't argue who goes first, and you don't have to make that decision! A starting card, and ending card are included.



Use as whole group activity or in small groups.



CONTENTS

Directions

32 cards total, including 30 sight words from the 2nd grade dolch list. .



Sight words include: always, around, because, best, buy, call, does, don't, fast, found, gave, goes, made, off, read, right, sit, sleep, their, these, those, upon, use, very, which, why, wish, work, would, your

