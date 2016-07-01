I Have...Who Has (Superheroes) is a must have game for all elementary classrooms. Addition, numbers to 20, is a great game to review and build math fluency. Play as a whole group or assign to small groups in math stations.



Students quickly learn the pattern of this game, and get excited to call out their card. "I have _____, Who has____?" They tell the class what numeral they have at the top of their card, and ask who has the sum to the addition problem at the bottom of their card.



Kids can't argue who goes first, and you don't have to make that decision! A starting card, and ending card are included.



CONTENTS

Directions

23 cards total, including a start and ending card.