I Have...Who Has (Superheroes) is a fun, chain-reaction, game to practice number recognition. Play as a whole group or assign to small groups.



Students quickly learn the pattern of this game, and get excited to call out their card. "I have _____, Who has____?" - reading the number the bottom of the card, next to the colorful superhero.



Kids can't argue who goes first, and you don't have to make that decision! A starting card, and ending card are included.



CONTENTS

Directions

22 cards total, including the first card, numerals 0-20, and an ending card.

