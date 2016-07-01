I Have...Who Has (Superheroes) is a fun, chain-reaction, game to practice number recognition. Play as a whole group or assign to small groups.
Students quickly learn the pattern of this game, and get excited to call out their card. "I have _____, Who has____?" - reading the number the bottom of the card, next to the colorful superhero.
Kids can't argue who goes first, and you don't have to make that decision! A starting card, and ending card are included.
CONTENTS
Directions
22 cards total, including the first card, numerals 0-20, and an ending card.
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 1, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
