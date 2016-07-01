I Have...Who Has (Superheroes) is a fun, chain-reaction, game to practice sight words. Play as a whole group or assign to small groups.

Students quickly learn the pattern of this game, and get excited to call out their card. "I have _____, Who has____?" - reading the pre-primer sight word at the bottom of the card, next to the colorful superhero.

Kids can't argue who goes first, and you don't have to make that decision! A starting card, and ending card are included.

CONTENTS
Directions
40 cards total, including ALL 38 pre-primer sight words.

Sight words include: a, and, away, big, blue, can, come, down, find, for, funny, go, help, here, I, in, is, it, jump, little, look, make, me, my, not, one, play, red, run, said, see, the, three, to, we, where, yellow, you.

