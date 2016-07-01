I Have...Who Has (Superheroes) is a fun, chain-reaction, game to practice primer sight words. Play as a whole group or assign to small groups.

Students quickly learn the pattern of this game, and get excited to call out their card. "I have _____, Who has____?" - reading the primer sight word at the bottom of the card, next to the colorful superhero.

Kids can't argue who goes first, and you don't have to make that decision! A starting card, and ending card are included.

CONTENTS
Directions
28 cards total, including 26 primer sight words.

Sight words include: all, are, brown, came, did, get, good, he, like, new, now, out, please, ran, say, she, so, that, they, this, under, want, was, went, with, yes

