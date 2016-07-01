I Have...Who Has (Superheroes) is a fun, chain-reaction, game to practice tens frames and number recognition. Play as a whole group or assign to small groups in math stations.
Students quickly learn the pattern of this game, and get excited to call out their card. "I have _____, Who has____?" - counting how many in the tens frames at the top, then reading the next number the bottom of the card, next to the colorful superhero.
Kids can't argue who goes first, and you don't have to make that decision! A starting card, and ending card are included.
CONTENTS
Directions
21 cards total, including numbers 1-20, and a stop card.
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 1, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
Building Sentences - Winter Facts for Kids - Writing and Science Center
- (0)
- $5.00
Christmas Read and Write the Room
- (0)
- $3.00
One More, One Less Numbers to 20 - Winter Task Cards
- (0)
- $4.00
Popular paid resources
Year 2 - Place Value - Week 1 - Count & Represent Numbers to 100, Tens & Ones, Place Value Chart
- (13)
- $7.04
Partitioning
- (69)
- $3.24
Year 1 - Place Value - Week 1 - Sorting, Counting and Representing Objects
- (11)
- $7.04
New resources
Winter Olympics 2018 Lesson Plan and Resources
- (1)
- $3.23
Year 1 - Spring - Week 5 - Place Value
- (1)
- $7.04
Number Recognition Assessment Grid 0-20
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Challenging Simplifying Algebraic Expressions and then Factorising into Double Brackets Worksheet
- (0)
- FREE
LCM and HCF (Treasure Hunt)
- (8)
- FREE
Fractions of an Amount 1 (Treasure Hunt)
- (6)
- FREE