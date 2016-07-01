I Have...Who Has (Superheroes) is a fun, chain-reaction, game to practice tens frames and number recognition. Play as a whole group or assign to small groups in math stations.



Students quickly learn the pattern of this game, and get excited to call out their card. "I have _____, Who has____?" - counting how many in the tens frames at the top, then reading the next number the bottom of the card, next to the colorful superhero.



Kids can't argue who goes first, and you don't have to make that decision! A starting card, and ending card are included.



CONTENTS

Directions

21 cards total, including numbers 1-20, and a stop card.