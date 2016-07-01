I Have...Who Has (Superheroes) is a fun, chain-reaction, game to practice tens frames and number recognition. Play as a whole group or assign to small groups in math stations.

Students quickly learn the pattern of this game, and get excited to call out their card. "I have _____, Who has____?" - counting how many in the tens frames at the top, then reading the next number the bottom of the card, next to the colorful superhero.

Kids can't argue who goes first, and you don't have to make that decision! A starting card, and ending card are included.

CONTENTS
Directions
21 cards total, including numbers 1-20, and a stop card.

$2.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • 1.jpg
  • 2.jpg
  • 3.jpg
  • 4.jpg
  • I-Have--Who-Has-Tens-Frames-1-20.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Jul 1, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Game

jpg, 202 KB

1

Game

jpg, 198 KB

2

Game

jpg, 212 KB

3

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades