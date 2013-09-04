Free
Another giant that roamed the Earth in the late Jurassic period, the Diplodocus joins the ranks of the Apatosaurus and Brachiosaurus as being amongst the largest dinosaurs. With its long neck and specialized peg like teeth the Diplodocus is a herbivore. But thats not all thats specialized about this dinosaur. Take a look and find out more
