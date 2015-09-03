Practice identifying the attributes of what, quantity, and color, while working on beginning writing skills and sentences structure.



Student will match the corresponding pictures to answer the questions - What? How Many? What Color? While simultaneously writing an I see sentence. (Ex: I see 7 orange jellybeans.)



This is a great way to have students work on answering questions, especially for students with minimal verbal skills, as well as getting students to use proper sentence structure.



[ P R O D U C T • I N C L U D E S ]

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Includes:

Includes:

Numbers 1-10

Colors: Red, Green, Blue, Turquoise, Pink, Purple, Orange, Brown, Black and Yellow



Writing Page- have your students practice writing the sentences they have created.



Instructions of set up and all picture pieces are included!



BONUS- Sentence Strip Option is included! Uses less velcro!





Great for Independent Work Station





[S E T U P • I N S T R U C T I O N S • I N C L U D E D]

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Description of Setup included



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



[ R E C O M M E N D A T I O N S ]

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



• I recommend printing on 110lb card stock and heat laminating with a 3 or 5 mil laminate sheets.



When cutting out the alphabet pieces if you use a dab of glue on the back, your letter tiles will not slip while going through the laminator.

