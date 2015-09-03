Practice identifying the attributes of what, quantity, and color, while working on beginning writing skills and sentences structure.
Student will match the corresponding pictures to answer the questions - What? How Many? What Color? While simultaneously writing an I see sentence. (Ex: I see 7 orange jellybeans.)
This is a great way to have students work on answering questions, especially for students with minimal verbal skills, as well as getting students to use proper sentence structure.
[ P R O D U C T • I N C L U D E S ]
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Includes:
Includes:
Numbers 1-10
Colors: Red, Green, Blue, Turquoise, Pink, Purple, Orange, Brown, Black and Yellow
Writing Page- have your students practice writing the sentences they have created.
Instructions of set up and all picture pieces are included!
BONUS- Sentence Strip Option is included! Uses less velcro!
Great for Independent Work Station
[S E T U P • I N S T R U C T I O N S • I N C L U D E D]
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Description of Setup included
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
[ R E C O M M E N D A T I O N S ]
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
• I recommend printing on 110lb card stock and heat laminating with a 3 or 5 mil laminate sheets.
When cutting out the alphabet pieces if you use a dab of glue on the back, your letter tiles will not slip while going through the laminator.
About this resource
Info
Created: Sep 3, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
I like... I don't like... to eat Fruit and Vegetable Edition PreK Autism Special Needs Adapted Book
- (1)
- $4.00
IEP Order Form- Student Led IEP's Symbolstix
- (1)
- $2.00
I see... Sea Animals Easy Reader
- (1)
- $4.00
Popular paid resources
Year 2 English Bundle
- 6 Resources
- $11.27
Royal Wedding Quiz 2018
- (0)
- $4.23
Year 2 Easter Comprehension Bundle
- 4 Resources
- $6.33
New resources
Reading comprehension - Christmas in France
- (1)
- FREE
Christmas Word Search
- (2)
- FREE
A Collection of Winter Poetry suitable for EYFS and KS1
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Drawing Facial Expressions, Saint Patrick's Day Activity
- (0)
- $3.00
Drawing Facial Expressions Halloween Mini-Book
- (0)
- $3.00
Drawing Facial Expressions, Winter-Themed Mini-Book
- (0)
- $3.00