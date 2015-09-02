Practice identifying the attributes of what, quantity, and color, while working on beginning writing skills and sentences structure.

Student will match the corresponding pictures to answer the questions - What? How Many? What Color? While simultaneously writing an I see sentence. (Ex: I see 1 blue nail polish.)

This is a great way to have students work on answering questions, especially for students with minimal verbal skills, as well as getting students to use proper sentence structure.

[ P R O D U C T • I N C L U D E S ]
Includes:
Numbers 1-10
Colors: red, green, yellow, blue, grey, purple, orange, pink

Writing Page- have your students practice writing the sentences they have created.

Instructions of set up and all picture pieces are included!


Great for Independent Work Station


[S E T U P • I N S T R U C T I O N S • I N C L U D E D]
Description of Setup included

[ R E C O M M E N D A T I O N S ]
• I recommend printing on 110lb card stock and heat laminating with a 3 or 5 mil laminate sheets.

When cutting out the alphabet pieces if you use a dab of glue on the back, your letter tiles will not slip while going through the laminator.

