This adapted book is great to work on identifying attributes and making inferences. This book works on the essential skills of making inferences, building vocabulary, and question answering. Each page follows a similar routine and is interactive. This book has 10 pages each with a clue given on each page. Students need to choose from the 4 picture response options to determine which attribute the clue is hinting at!



Adapted Books are perfect for an independent center, small group activity, or one on one with students. These books are engaging and interactive!



US Standards addressed:



CCSS.MATH.CONTENT.K.MD.A.1

Describe measurable attributes of objects, such as length or weight. Describe several measurable attributes of a single object.



CCSS.MATH.CONTENT.K.MD.B.3

Classify objects into given categories; count the numbers of objects in each category and sort the categories by count.



CCSS.MATH.CONTENT.K.G.A.1

Describe objects in the environment using names of shapes, and describe the relative positions of these objects using terms such as above, below, beside, in front of, behind, and next to.



CCSS.MATH.CONTENT.K.G.B.4

Analyze and compare two- and three-dimensional shapes, in different sizes and orientations, using informal language to describe their similarities, differences, parts (e.g., number of sides and vertices/"corners") and other attributes (e.g., having sides of equal length).



CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.RF.K.1.A

Follow words from left to right, top to bottom, and page by page.



Instructions for setup are included. The adapted book is labeled specifically with the CCSS addressed for easy use during lesson planning! Also aligned for Teaching Strategies Creative Curriculum.