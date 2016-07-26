This adapted book is great to work on identifying attributes and making inferences for children with less verbal skills. This book works on the essential skills of making inferences, building vocabulary, and question answering. Each page follows a similar routine and is interactive. This book has 10 pages each with a clue given on each page. Students need to choose from the 4 picture response options to determine which attribute the clue is hinting at! Instructions of set up and all picture pieces are included!



Making inferences is difficult for children with autism. This book provides a visual way for students with low language to work on this skill. This has been a very hard skill for me to target with this group! This book has worked well for skill building for my students.