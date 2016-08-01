This adapted book is great to work on the tricky concept of non-examples. This book works on the essential skills of making choices, building vocabulary, and identifying items based on an exclusionary criterion. Each page follows a similar routine and is interactive. This book has 10 pages each with a clue given on each page. Students need to choose from the 4 picture response options to determine which item is non-exmaple that the clue is hinting at!



Adapted Books are perfect for an independent center, small group activity, or one on one with students. These books are engaging and interactive!



Instructions for setup are included. The adapted book is labeled specifically with the CCSS addressed for easy use during lesson planning! Also aligned for Teaching Strategies Creative Curriculum.