This adapted book is great to work on the concept of real and make believe. This book works on the essential skills of making choices, building vocabulary, and identifying items based on the real/make believe attribute. Each page follows a similar routine and is interactive. This book has 10 pages each with a clue given on each page. Students need to choose from the 3 picture response options to determine which item is real or make believe the clue is hinting at! Instructions of set up and all picture pieces are included!
Adapted Books are perfect for an independent center, small group activity, or one on one with students. These books are engaging and interactive!
US Standards addressed:
CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.SL.K.1
Participate in collaborative conversations with diverse partners about kindergarten topics and texts with peers and adults in small and larger groups.
CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.SL.K.1.A
Follow agreed-upon rules for discussions (e.g., listening to others and taking turns speaking about the topics and texts under discussion).
CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.RF.K.1.A
Follow words from left to right, top to bottom, and page by page.
CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.SL.K.4
Describe familiar people, places, things, and events and, with prompting and support, provide additional detail.
Instructions for setup are included. The adapted book is labeled specifically with the CCSS addressed for easy use during lesson planning! Also aligned for Teaching Strategies Creative Curriculum.
