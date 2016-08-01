This adapted book is great to work on identifying vehicles based on function and category. This book works on the essential skills of making inferences, building vocabulary, and question answering. Each page follows a similar routine and is interactive. This book has 10 pages each with a clue given on each page. Students need to choose from the 3 picture response options to determine which vehicle the clue is hinting at!
Adapted Books are perfect for an independent center, small group activity, or one on one with students. These books are engaging and interactive!
US Standards addressed:
CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.L.K.5.A
Sort common objects into categories (e.g., shapes, foods) to gain a sense of the concepts the categories represent.
CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.SL.K.4
Describe familiar people, places, things, and events and, with prompting and support, provide additional detail.
CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.L.K.5.D
Distinguish shades of meaning among verbs describing the same general action (e.g., walk, march, strut, prance) by acting out the meanings.
CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.RF.K.1.A
Follow words from left to right, top to bottom, and page by page.
Instructions for setup are included. The adapted book is labeled specifically with the CCSS addressed for easy use during lesson planning! Also aligned for Teaching Strategies Creative Curriculum.
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 1, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Visual Rubrics for Preschool and Kindergarten
- (0)
- $4.50
Cupcake Activities for Preschool and Kindergarten
- (0)
- $5.50
Science File Folder Activities for Preschool and Kindergarten
- (0)
- $6.50
Popular paid resources
Oi Frog Story Map
- (0)
- $2.82
Jack and Giant Writing Frames
- (0)
- $2.82
Observation and Assessment Pack (EYFS)
- 5 Resources
- $7.04
New resources
Story Sequence - Cut and Paste - Halloween FREEBIE (2 Little Stories)
- (1)
- FREE
Letter Shapes - lowercase print
- (1)
- FREE
Autumnal Bucket List
- (1)
- $2.82
Updated resources
Drawing Facial Expressions Spring-Themed Mini-Book
- (0)
- $3.00
Drawing Facial Expressions Halloween Mini-Book
- (0)
- $3.00
Drawing Facial Expressions, Winter-Themed Mini-Book
- (0)
- $3.00