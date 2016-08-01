This adapted book is great to work on identifying vehicles based on function and category. This book works on the essential skills of making inferences, building vocabulary, and question answering. Each page follows a similar routine and is interactive. This book has 10 pages each with a clue given on each page. Students need to choose from the 3 picture response options to determine which vehicle the clue is hinting at!



Adapted Books are perfect for an independent center, small group activity, or one on one with students. These books are engaging and interactive!



US Standards addressed:



CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.L.K.5.A

Sort common objects into categories (e.g., shapes, foods) to gain a sense of the concepts the categories represent.



CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.SL.K.4

Describe familiar people, places, things, and events and, with prompting and support, provide additional detail.



CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.L.K.5.D

Distinguish shades of meaning among verbs describing the same general action (e.g., walk, march, strut, prance) by acting out the meanings.



CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.RF.K.1.A

Follow words from left to right, top to bottom, and page by page.



Instructions for setup are included. The adapted book is labeled specifically with the CCSS addressed for easy use during lesson planning! Also aligned for Teaching Strategies Creative Curriculum.