Ice Cream Rhythms is a versatile freebie, which music teachers can use to practice both iconic and stick notation. Rhythms include quarter and barred eighth notes.

Use this file to help students transition from iconic to stick notation or simply use it as a rhythm warm-up for your lesson. The rhythms are not labeled, so you can use this slide with the counting system of your choice.

Features include:
iconic notation slides
stick notation slides
helpful hints (ideas for use)

Created: Jun 22, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

