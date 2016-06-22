Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 16 times
Viewed 25 times
Ice Cream Rhythms is a versatile freebie, which music teachers can use to practice both iconic and stick notation. Rhythms include quarter and barred eighth notes.
Use this file to help students transition from iconic to stick notation or simply use it as a rhythm warm-up for your lesson. The rhythms are not labeled, so you can use this slide with the counting system of your choice.
Features include:
iconic notation slides
stick notation slides
helpful hints (ideas for use)
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 16 times
Viewed 25 times
Other resources by this author
Theylbrickroad
Ice Cream Rhythms
Ice Cream Rhythms is a versatile freebie, which music teachers can use to practice both iconic and stick notation. Rhythms include quarter and barr...
- (0)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
parkesb33
Minimalism / Ground Bass Keyboard Task - Time Lapse - Michael Nyman KS3 KS4 Sheet Music
Keyboard task suitable for a KS3 Music classroom, or as an introduction at KS4. Note names are on the score. Worksheet is in PDF format within a .z...
- (0)
- $2.82
alexandrahodges
Hip-Hop/ Rap YEAR 9
Hip-Hop/ Rap Lessons 1-6 in detail with objectives for every lesson and an overview of the topic. Simple and easy to follow powerpoint.
- (0)
- $21.13
parkesb33
Titanium - David Guetta, SIa Keyboard Worksheet Sheet Music KS3
Keyboard task suitable for a KS3 Music classroom. Nate names are on the score. Worksheet is in PDF format within a .zip folder. Introducation, Vers...
- (0)
- $2.82
New resources
sparkhallo
MUSIC EDEXCEL GCSE (9-1) ANALYSIS OF QUESTIONS OVERVIEW
An Overview and Summary of the Section A questions. This document consists of two pages.
- (1)
- FREE
sparkhallo
MUSIC EDEXCEL GCSE (9-1) ANALYSIS OF SECTION B - ESSAY QUESTION
This document brings together what we know about the Section B essay question. It consists of four pages. It contains specification extracts, the t...
- (1)
- FREE
katyofford
GCSE Music Mock Exam - based on Eduqas spec
Exam paper with mark scheme and audio files, including timings which replicate real GCSE.
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
SheikhandRattle
Coldplay - Clocks
Here are two lesson starters plus a lead sheet (both PDF and .sib) for Clocks by Coldplay. Starter 1: comparison between two versions of Clocks (Co...
- (0)
- $3.52
ukerke
Composing a do-re-mi song in class
I made this slide show to help my Y3 children when we composed our own do-re-mi songs. They already knew the 5-line stave, the rules of how to writ...
- (0)
- $2.82
MusicFairy
AQA GCSE Music new specification - WAGOLL answers for Haydn's 'The Clock'
This sheet contains 8 mark answers for 2 possible questions on Haydn’s ‘The Clock’ symphony movement 2, to help students revise the key points need...
- (0)
- $2.82