This prize winning booklet is packed with useful ideas to help unemployed school leavers create their own work. Published during an earlier recession, some addresses etc will now be out of date, but the ideas are still as inspiring and will encourage unemployed school leavers to take practical action. Action which will reflect favourably in future job applications
Created: Mar 18, 2010
Updated: Mar 24, 2010
anon512
