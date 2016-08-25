identify the problems the Roman Empire had to deal with during the A.D 200s,- Lesson Plan



OBJECTIVES: Students will identify the problems the Roman Empire had to deal with during the A.D 200s, Explain how the reigns of Diocletian and Constantine slowed the decline of the empire, and List the factors that led to the final decline of the Roman Empire in the West.



MAIN GOAL: To understand the Internal Conflicts and invading forces that weakened the Roman Empire and led to its decline.



Time: 1 Class Period (57 mins)



LESSON PLAN IN DETAIL:

1. Bell Ringer: I will have “the Decline of Rome” written on the board. Students will be asked to speculate the kinds of problems that could have caused the fall of the Roman Empire.

(5 mins)

2. I will divide students into four groups and give each group a section to read. Sections Include: Troubled Times Arise, Two Able Emperors Attempt Reform, Final Invasions, and Causes of Decline. Students must then read their section and highlight key elements that they will present to the class.

(15 minutes, Total 20 mins)

3. While students present their section to the class, the rest of the class will take notes.

(20 mins, Total 40 mins)

4. We will then read and look over the hand out , and describe what they are to do for homework

( 10 mins, Total 50)



5. Students will then take a short Quiz based on what they learned today

(7 mins, 57 mins)