Early childhood students sometimes struggle with understanding emotions. They benefit from using visual cues to practice the facial expressions associated with emotions. This helps social skill development, communication, and behavior.
Incorporating movement and imagination into your classroom routine can help improve attention and behavior enabling your students to be more engaged leaners! These activities are fun for all students!
This resource is a set 36 visual cue cards for different emotions. The cue cards are circles and be easily mounted on a popsicle stick for use.
Work social skills, imagination, turn taking, receptive/expressive language, motor imitation, and following directions!
Great for indoor recess, transition times, and break time!
US Standards addressed:
CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.L.K.5.C
Identify real-life connections between words and their use (e.g., note places at school that are colorful).
CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.L.K.5.D
Distinguish shades of meaning among verbs describing the same general action (e.g., walk, march, strut, prance) by acting out the meanings.
Instructions for setup are included. The adapted book is labeled specifically with the CCSS addressed for easy use during lesson planning! Also aligned for Teaching Strategies Creative Curriculum.
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 1, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Visual Rubrics for Preschool and Kindergarten
- (0)
- $4.50
Cupcake Activities for Preschool and Kindergarten
- (0)
- $5.50
Science File Folder Activities for Preschool and Kindergarten
- (0)
- $6.50
Popular paid resources
Literacy Student Role Cards
- (0)
- $2.82
Printable Sugar Skull Masks, Color + B&W Versions Included, Day Of The Dead, Dia De Los Muertos
- (0)
- $3.25
64 Things to Write About
- (3)
- $4.23
New resources
Spooky/Gothic/Horror - Creative writing - Story openings
- (3)
- FREE
Hello My Name is Badges
- (3)
- FREE
Updated resources
Literacy Student Role Cards
- (0)
- $2.82
Printable Sugar Skull Masks, Color + B&W Versions Included, Day Of The Dead, Dia De Los Muertos
- (0)
- $3.25
Space Week Bundle
- 12 Resources
- $7.04