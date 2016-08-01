Early childhood students sometimes struggle with understanding emotions. They benefit from using visual cues to practice the facial expressions associated with emotions. This helps social skill development, communication, and behavior.



Incorporating movement and imagination into your classroom routine can help improve attention and behavior enabling your students to be more engaged leaners! These activities are fun for all students!



This resource is a set 36 visual cue cards for different emotions. The cue cards are circles and be easily mounted on a popsicle stick for use.



Work social skills, imagination, turn taking, receptive/expressive language, motor imitation, and following directions!



Great for indoor recess, transition times, and break time!



US Standards addressed:

CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.L.K.5.C

Identify real-life connections between words and their use (e.g., note places at school that are colorful).



CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.L.K.5.D

Distinguish shades of meaning among verbs describing the same general action (e.g., walk, march, strut, prance) by acting out the meanings.



Instructions for setup are included. The adapted book is labeled specifically with the CCSS addressed for easy use during lesson planning! Also aligned for Teaching Strategies Creative Curriculum.