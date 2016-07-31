This set of Task Cards works great for fraction practice or review!



Identifying Fractions #1 - The objective of these fraction task cards is for students to practice:

- identifying the number of shaded parts and the number of equals parts in a shape

- writing a fraction using mathematical notation



Includes: a definition/example card for the word “fraction”, 24 task cards (in color and repeated in black/grey and white), a recording sheet, and an answer key. It is suggested that the cards be copied on card stock and laminated to improve the durability and longevity of this resource. **This resource was created with US spelling.



Options for use:

Place cards around the room to incorporate movement during math.

Play “Scoot” as a whole class.

Use as an independent center activity. Cards can be used in a designated space or taken to student desks.



