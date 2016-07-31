This set of Task Cards works great for fraction practice or review!

Identifying Fractions #1 - The objective of these fraction task cards is for students to practice:
- identifying the number of shaded parts and the number of equals parts in a shape
- writing a fraction using mathematical notation

Includes: a definition/example card for the word “fraction”, 24 task cards (in color and repeated in black/grey and white), a recording sheet, and an answer key. It is suggested that the cards be copied on card stock and laminated to improve the durability and longevity of this resource. **This resource was created with US spelling.

Options for use:
Place cards around the room to incorporate movement during math.
Play “Scoot” as a whole class.
Use as an independent center activity. Cards can be used in a designated space or taken to student desks.

Thank you for visiting Resource Ranch! If you have any questions or suggestions, please email ResourceRanch@gmail.com

Happy Teaching!
Rhonda

