Idiom Worksheets. These idiom worksheets are a fun way to help students recognize and use idioms in context.
There are many options for using these worksheets to suit your needs. With 34 idioms and 3 types of worksheets, you can use one for a quick bell ringer, or assign several for a more in-depth project.
This product includes 3 types of worksheets:
One multi-purpose worksheet where you can assign any idiom. The student writes in the idiom, gives the definition, draws a picture, and uses the idiom in a sentence.
The second type of worksheet includes the idiom and a picture. The student writes in the meaning and uses the idiom in a sentence.
The third type of worksheet includes the idiom and the meaning. The student draws a picture and uses the idiom in a sentence.
Note: These are the same definitions and pictures as in my Idiom posters and matching cards.
