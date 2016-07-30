Idiom Worksheets. These idiom worksheets are a fun way to help students recognize and use idioms in context.



There are many options for using these worksheets to suit your needs. With 34 idioms and 3 types of worksheets, you can use one for a quick bell ringer, or assign several for a more in-depth project.



This product includes 3 types of worksheets:



One multi-purpose worksheet where you can assign any idiom. The student writes in the idiom, gives the definition, draws a picture, and uses the idiom in a sentence.



The second type of worksheet includes the idiom and a picture. The student writes in the meaning and uses the idiom in a sentence.



The third type of worksheet includes the idiom and the meaning. The student draws a picture and uses the idiom in a sentence.



Note: These are the same definitions and pictures as in my Idiom posters and matching cards.