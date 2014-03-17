Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 113 times
Viewed 399 times
This resource from NASA Education is an example of how you might assist individuals to hone their skills in interpreting an exhibit or artefact by asking the what, where, when, who, and why related to the exhibit or artefact.
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 113 times
Viewed 399 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Mar 17, 2014
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Other resources by this author
TES PICKS
NASAeducation
Rockets Teacher Guide
Few classroom topics generate as much excitement as rockets. The scientific, technological, engineering and mathematical foundations of rocketry pr...
- (10)
- FREE
NASAeducation
Classroom Activities from The Space Place
Find fun lesson plans about space science that are adaptable for younger grades.
- (1)
- FREE
NASAeducation
Space Math VII Teacher Guide
This collection of activities is based on a weekly series of space science problems distributed to thousands of teachers during the 2010-2011 schoo...
- (2)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
chalky1234567
NEW 100 AQA 1-9 GCSE Physics (Science) 6 Mark Questions & Activities with Mark Schemes
This set of questions cover the topics included in the AQA Physics GCSE 2015 specification. All the questions come with a a mark scheme which can e...
- (0)
- $7.03
caineyone
KS3 Space, Forces, Waves, Energy, Electricity, Pressure 45 lessons 7 units of work
This bundle is full of fun practical work, highly visual and original explanations to aid understanding, and easy to follow and fully explained mat...
- (0)
- $54.94
marissa03
STAR WARS- The Science Classroom Display
Classroom display that explains the Science behind Star wars. Many areas of Star Wars Science covered, including Real life light sabers Is Jedi Min...
- (0)
- $2.82
New resources
barclayfox
Required practical - force and extension, Hooke's law, experiment, calculations. Complete lesson.
A complete, and ready to deliver, high quality KS4 / GCSE lesson from Barclayfox. For USA - this lesson is for use between 8th to 10th grade. This ...
- (1)
- $5.62
matt_nick1in
Energy resources - complete lesson (KS3)
A full lesson based on the Activate 2 (P2.6) SOW but can be used for others. The lesson covers fossil fuels, power plants and alternative energy so...
- (1)
- FREE
rebecca_exley
STEM Wall Display
The wall display features several notable public figures with backgrounds in STEM. Each picture comes with name, qualifications and why they are kn...
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
BUNDLE
chalky1234567
NEW 300 AQA 1-9 GCSE Science 6 Mark Questions & Activities with Mark Schemes
This is a set of 300 questions that cover the topics included in the AQA Science GCSE 2015 specification. All the questions come with a a mark sche...
- 3 Resources
- $16.90
chalky1234567
NEW 100 AQA 1-9 GCSE Physics (Science) 6 Mark Questions & Activities with Mark Schemes
This set of questions cover the topics included in the AQA Physics GCSE 2015 specification. All the questions come with a a mark scheme which can e...
- (0)
- $7.03
TRJ
Great youtube mass V weight videos
Videos to support the T&L of mass and weight
- (0)
- FREE