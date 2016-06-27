As each academic year passes, it seems that more and more expectations are placed on our classroom’s educators. It can be quite the daunting task attempting to reach each and every standard, especially in Language Arts. Language Arts encompasses so many components (i.e. reading, writing, speaking, listening, etc.), that it can be quite an intimidating prospect.



In the world of the Language Arts teacher, you can never seem to get it all done! For me, I usually feel guilty if I don't get my students writing (at least a little bit) most days. Well, I have the solution for you. It's a little activity I've created called the W.W.I.P.



The W.W.I.P. has allowed me to get writing incorporated into most class periods, while still allowing me to get to other areas of the curriculum. This acronym, which stands for Write with Imaginative Purpose, allows me to fit a writing component into our daily classroom routine, at the beginning of class. While some activities may take longer, most can be done within a five to ten minute window. This allows you, as the educator, to still fit in other curriculum components within your class period.



As I’ve used this theory within my own classroom for the last couple years, I have come to to witness its true impact. There is no doubt that by utilizing the W.W.I.P., my student’s writing skills in other areas has improved greatly. It’s cool to to see how the smaller activities completed during these short writing prompts carry over to the student’s larger writing assignments throughout the year!



Consequently, trust me when I say, if you use these activities daily and set a high standard for your students regarding their completion, the academic benefits will be undeniable.



So, give this imaginative and affordable writing unit a try. Within some writing prompts, there's even video links embedded to allow your students to utilize their visual and auditory skills in correlation with their writing.



Please note that while a couple of the videos from my YouTube channel are from video games (which I own), the content is suitable for middle and high school students. For example, while the video for "Playing with Dialogue" is from a Mature rated game, the content shows no violence, etc. It strictly deals with a portion of dialogue from the story.