1st and Second Wave of Immigration in the United States Lesson Plan (PPT, Notes, DBQ) 1780s-1870
includes powerpoint, student notes Page, and Document Based Question
SWBAT: (Students will be able to….)
1. Describe historical events and explain how it led to further immigrants coming into the US
1. Describe the Push/ Pull Factors during the 3rd wave of immigration and access whether those are social, economic or political reason
2. Explain the limits/ obstacles placed on immigration during the first and second wave of immigration and access whether those are social, economic, or political factors
3. Analyze who was considered “Americans” and “Citizens” during this wave of immigration
HOW:
A. PPT and Notes-
B. Video Clips in PPT
C. Document Based Questions- with reading and guided Questions
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 15, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- Citizenship / Community, identity and diversity
- Citizenship / Democracy and government
- Citizenship / Rights and responsibilites
- Citizenship / Rules, laws and justice
- Government and politics / People and politics
- Government and politics / Political ideas and concepts
- Government and politics / US politics
- History / Mid-modern history (1750 – 1900)
- History / Mid-modern history (1750 – 1900) / Social history
- Law and legal studies / US law
Other resources by this author
History of Protests in American Sports Document Based Question Lesson Plan
- (0)
- $6.00
Since Kaepernick’s Kneeling: In Response to Kaepernick- Protests in Sports Document Based Question
- (0)
- $6.00
History of Protests in sports DBQ- and in response to colin kaepernick's protest DBQ (42 pages)
- (0)
- $8.00
Popular paid resources
What made 9/11 so shocking?
- (7)
- $4.23
Immigration - Complete Debate Pack
- (0)
- $7.04
Democracy Drop Down Day
- 6 Resources
- $6.90
New resources
Brexit-vision Song Contest: Who should you vote for?
- (2)
- FREE
Right and wrong philosophy/debate lesson
- (1)
- $2.82
Prevent Agenda
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Immigration - Complete Debate Pack
- (0)
- $7.04
Intro to Connected Learning
- (0)
- FREE
Immigration & Refugees curriculum - KS5
- (0)
- $28.17