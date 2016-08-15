1st and Second Wave of Immigration in the United States Lesson Plan (PPT, Notes, DBQ) 1780s-1870



includes powerpoint, student notes Page, and Document Based Question



SWBAT: (Students will be able to….)

1. Describe historical events and explain how it led to further immigrants coming into the US

1. Describe the Push/ Pull Factors during the 3rd wave of immigration and access whether those are social, economic or political reason

2. Explain the limits/ obstacles placed on immigration during the first and second wave of immigration and access whether those are social, economic, or political factors

3. Analyze who was considered “Americans” and “Citizens” during this wave of immigration

HOW:

A. PPT and Notes-

B. Video Clips in PPT

C. Document Based Questions- with reading and guided Questions