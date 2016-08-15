Imperialism_illustrated_timeline

Engage students visually with an illustrated timeline project. Students are given an event or individual related to the age of Imperialism. Students work individually or in groups to research the event. The students write a short paragraph about the event and provide an illustration related to the event. Use this with a map activity to connect how the world changed under the Imperialism push.
As you go through the year, students will make connections as they see how events overlap. For example while the Scientific Revolution. Renaissance, and Age of Discovery are often taught separately, they overlap significantly. Students can see clearly how while schools of thought were changing on land, new discoveries were being made in science and around the world.
Illustrated timeline cards are versatile. Students can work on cards in class, as an extension, or at an activity center. The timeline cards are just one more way to provide easy differentiation within your classroom.
This detailed guide includes:
Complete teacher’s guide for a 90 minute lesson
Student handouts including directions and blank timeline cards + directions for engaging timeline game with their own cards as the pieces.
25+ topics for inclusion in the timeline
A complete list of materials
Skills Developed in this lesson:
- Students will research an event or topic related to Imperialism
- Students will analyze their information and present their analysis in a short paragraph.
- Students will further provide evidence of their analysis through an illustration related to the topic.
- Students will investigate other events related to Imperialism through a game using the timeline cards they have created.
- Students will make connections between their individual topic and other topics that occurred in the same time period (ongoing beyond this activity).
