In this video from University College London we look at the MaiMwana Project, a collaboration between the Malawi Ministry of Health and UCL Institute for Global Health. The project seeks to improve mother and child health and reduce mortality in Malawi by implementing low cost and sustainable community-based interventions and evaluating the impact of these on morbidity, mortality and behaviour change.

Created: Feb 13, 2014

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

