This resource provides 2 weeks of no-prep content for your reading group. Each assignment is intended to encourage critical thinking about what has been read, while keeping the homework load light, allowing students to provide quality over quantity. I like to use these pages in combination with novel specific worksheets to create a nice long novel study.

Assignments cover these comprehension skill categories: making predictions, character analysis, vocabulary, recognizing themes, and summarization. These pages are also valuable for use independently if you are spending time targeting one of these skill areas.

