Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 7 times
Viewed 156 times
India's Problem, Krishna or Christ by John P. Jones
This free downloadable e-book can be read on your computer or e-reader. Mobi files can be read on Kindles, Epub files can be read on other e-book readers, and Zip files can be downloaded and read on your computer.
Courtesy of Project Gutenberg: www.gutenberg.org
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 7 times
Viewed 156 times
About this resource
Info
Created: May 24, 2012
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
ProjectGutenberg
The Jungle Book by Rudyard Kipling
This e-book text has been shared by Project Gutenberg www.gutenberg.org This free downloadable e-book can be read on your computer or e-reader. Mob...
- (1)
- FREE
ProjectGutenberg
Just So Stories by Rudyard Kipling
Just So Stories by Rudyard Kipling. This free downloadable e-book can be read on your computer or e-reader. Mobi files can be read on Kindles, Epub...
- (2)
- FREE
ProjectGutenberg
The Origin of Species by Charles Darwin
The Origin of Species by means of Natural Selection, 6th Edition by Charles Darwin. The most definitive work done by Darwin on evolution and natura...
- (1)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
wells8839
AQA AS Moral Philosophy : Aristotle's function argument critique
AQA AS Moral Philosophy : Aristotle’s function argument critique Includes web links to extra reading and you tube links and student activities.
- (0)
- $4.23
TeachElite
GCSE Islam Revision- Human Rights
**Eduqas Revision: GCSE Islam- Human Rights Exam Question Generator ** This is a great resource for getting pupils thinking about how exam question...
- (4)
- $4.23
TeachElite
GCSE Islam Revision - Relationships
**Eduqas Revision: GCSE Islam- Relationships Exam Question Generator ** REVIEW THIS RESOURCE AND REQUEST ANOTHER OF YOUR CHOICE FOR FREE! This is a...
- (4)
- $4.23
New resources
godwin86
Sociological Research Methods - ICT Suite Presentation - Unit Overview (GCSE Sociology L10/10)
This is the final lesson in the series, it asks students to create and present on issues they select from an A4 worksheet. It also includes an inte...
- (1)
- $7.03
godwin86
The Existence of God & Revelation - Assessment Materials [AQA GCSE RS - L9/10] Theme C
This download contains a selection of assessment materials for AQA GCSE Religious Studies, Theme C: 'The Existence of God & Revelation'. There ...
- (1)
- $7.03
godwin86
Christianity, Racism & Positive Discrimination [GCSE RS - Human Rights & Social Justice - L6/10]
This fully resourced lesson is about racial prejudice, racial discrimination, and positive discrimination. It also explores the claim that Christia...
- (2)
- $7.03
Updated resources
webb-jack
The nature of Catholic Christianity
Hi all, Here is my scheme of work for the nature of Catholic Christianity. It is focusing mainly on the kingdom of God and how it relates to modern...
- (0)
- $8.45
webb-jack
Vocations- Scheme of work
Hi all, Here is my scheme of work all surrounding vocations. Here, I focus on mainly the catholic ethos and the diffferent callings from God. All l...
- (0)
- $8.45
wells8839
AQA AS Moral Philosophy : Aristotle's function argument critique
AQA AS Moral Philosophy : Aristotle’s function argument critique Includes web links to extra reading and you tube links and student activities.
- (0)
- $4.23