Indus River Valley: Indo–Aryan Migrants - reading and graphic organizers



AIM:

1. Explain how life in northern India changed with the coming of the Indo-Aryans



2. Identify the major contributions of the Indo-Aryans to ancient Indians Society







QUESTIONS OF THE DAY!!!!

Human migration has been an important part of society throughout history. How has immigration affected US society today?









MAIN IDEA:

The Vedic Age of early Indian civilization was marked by Indo-Aryan migration and cultural development





The Story Continues:

As the Harappan civilization was declining, a new warrior civilization was entering India. It is possible that this group destroyed what was left of the Harappan civilization. Whether or not they did, we know that these warriors soon came to dominate the region