Indus River Valley: Indus River Valley: Plumbing in Mohenjo-Daro Compare with Today - Worksheet
Background:
From the time people began living in cities, they have faced the problem of plumbing: how to obtain clean water and remove human wastes. In most ancient cities, people retrieved water from a river or a central well. They dumped wastes into open drainage ditches or carted them out of town. Only the rich had separate bathrooms in their homes.
By contrast, the Indus people built extensive and modern-looking plumbing systems. In Mohenjo-Daro, almost every house had private bathrooms and toilets. No other civilization achieved this level of convenience until the 19th and 20th centuries. The toilets were nearly built of brick with a wooden seat. Pipes connected to each house carried wastewater into an underground sewer system.
